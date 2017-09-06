“La La Land” Director Is Coming To Netflix

Damien Chazelle, one of the most popular director of the past year, is going to be coming to Netflix with his new musical-series “The Eddy.”
Netflix has been on a kick the past year with original content, but this is new territory even for them.
Chazelle will direct two episodes of the series’ eight-episode first season, which centers on a nightclub, its owner. and a house band in the French city.
The series will have dialogue in French, English and Arabic.
Chazelle said, “”I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.”
This isn’t the first time Netflix has paired up with a major director, and probably won’t be the last time either.
