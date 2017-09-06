“La La Land” Director Is Coming To Netflix

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: la la land
(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Damien Chazelle, one of the most popular director of the past year, is going to be coming to Netflix with his new musical-series “The Eddy.”

Netflix has been on a kick the past year with original content, but this is new territory even for them.

Chazelle will direct two episodes of the series’ eight-episode first season, which centers on a nightclub, its owner. and a house band in the French city.

The series will have dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Chazelle said, “”I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix has paired up with a major director, and probably won’t be the last time either.

Details here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Boo Bash
Help Houston
September 14, 2017

Listen Live