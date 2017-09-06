“La La Land” Director Is Coming To Netflix

Damien Chazelle, one of the most popular director of the past year, is going to be coming to Netflix with his new musical-series “The Eddy.”

Netflix has been on a kick the past year with original content, but this is new territory even for them.

"La La Land" director Damien Chazelle is producing a musical series with @netflix https://t.co/VtIp9Kl6Fn pic.twitter.com/K7oJc4DCKj — Variety (@Variety) September 5, 2017

Chazelle will direct two episodes of the series’ eight-episode first season, which centers on a nightclub, its owner. and a house band in the French city.

The series will have dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Chazelle said, “”I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.”

imagine being the director and writer of the cinematic masterpieces that are la la land and whiplash. damien chazelle is that man — 🗡 (@stylesfilm) September 3, 2017

This isn’t the first time Netflix has paired up with a major director, and probably won’t be the last time either.

Details here.