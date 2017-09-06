Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary with Their Song Titles

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony scored a big victory at the MTV Video Music Awards last week, bringing home the trophy for Best Pop Video. This week the girl group visited Billboard to play a rousing game of Pictionary with their song titles: Ally Brooke and Normani squared off against Lauren and Dinah.

Ally and Normani got off to a strong start when Ally drew two lines to signify “Bridges Not Walls.” Then Lauren quickly and successfully sketched an “Angel,” but Normani really struggled with the drawing for “Write on Me.” It’s possible her words and numbers (7/27, to signify the song’s album) stretched the rules a bit, but Ally still couldn’t guess the song title.

Lauren and Dinah closed the game with a downward arrow to signify “Down,” winning the whole thing.

Watch Fifth Harmony’s intramural game of Pictionary here: