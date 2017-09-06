Jeremiah and Jeff are hosting the first ever East Bank Bacon Festival this year!

DATE: Saturday, October 7th

TIME: NOON to 10 PM.

LOCATION: Cleveland’s waterfront in the Flats East Bank

Admission is FREE!

Q104 EVENTS PAGE: East Bank Bacon Festival

East Bank Bacon is a festival of everything bacon, beer and live music. The day will feature a bacon-infused menu catered by local restaurants and chefs, paired with everyone’s favorite beers and live music.

100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Hunger Network of Cleveland’s mission to fight local hunger.

RSVP on Facebook

For more information or to participate in the inaugural East Bank Bacon Festival event, please visit HungerNetwork.org or call 216.619.8155.

Be sure to check out our live entertainment schedule throughout the day!

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – DJ

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Velvet Shake

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Bacon Showdown

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM – The Big Bang Cleveland

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM – MIMO

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Cleveland’s Breakfast Club

Visit flatseastbank.com for more information.

East Bank Bacon Festival: Bacon, Beer, Bands, BOOM! Partnering with Samuel Adams, Henry’s Hard Soda and The Brew Kettle.