If you think baby giraffes are just the best, well, you’re right.

Recently, the Cleveland Metroparks got a new one, and they’re naming it “Zawadi!” The name means “the gift.”

The name seems fitting, and it beat out several others:

Ogbonna (og-bon-a): image of his father

Abidemi (ab-a-Demi): born during father’s absence

Ikenna (ick-enna): father’s power

Right now, he only spends a little time outside, but will gradually increase that.

More here.