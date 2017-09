Mmm, queso…

You’re dreams have officially come true. September 12, it will officially be available nationwide and will cost $1.25 to add it to anything you want – or $5.25 for a large side order.

For a long time now, Chipotle has been denying almost everyone of the cheese, mostly because they didn’t think it would be viable in their business, but obviously their tune has changed.

Queso has been available for weeks now in select areas, and now they are ready to take it to the nation.

Chipotle is gonna start serving queso dip…….. pic.twitter.com/sICQmMl5tW — Daniel Jones (@danieljoness) September 5, 2017

More here.