Celebrities To Host Harvey Relief Telethon

In the aftermath of Harvey, so many people have opened up their wallets and given their time for relief efforts – especially celebrities.
Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.
The entire telethon was thought up and organized by Houston rap artist Bun B and Scooter Braun, a talent agent.
The list of celebrities joining the telethon is lengthy, and growing:
- George Clooney
- Drake
- Matthew McConaughey
- Dennis Quaid
- Julia Roberts
- Jamie Foxx
- Ryan Seacrest
- Michael Strahan
- Kelly Rowland
- George Strait
- Reese Witherspoon
