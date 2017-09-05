Zayn Malik Has A New Hairdo And His Fans Aren’t Happy

Zayn Malik has shocked fans by shaving his head.

The former One Direction singer’s bald look was revealed in an Instagram picture posted by his mother, Trisha, Malik, and featuring his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and fans are not happy.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

“Why why why why why why?” one fan tweeted, while another noted, “He looks like a damn light bulb.”

ALSO – Zayn fans can expect something new from the singer on Thursday. He teased what is likely a new song and video, called “Dusk Til Dawn,” featuring Sia.

Check this out: