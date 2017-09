Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Catherine, are expecting their third child together, which they announced on Monday.

“Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the palace statement read.

Guess, boy or girl? #Britain ’s Prince William, his wife Princess Catherine expecting their third child https://t.co/gRbW3qUczH pic.twitter.com/8bdFGM5568 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 5, 2017

Kate, as she has before, suffers from more severe illness during the pregnancy than most, but other than that it seems like everything is going well!

More here.