The leaves JUST turned red, so that means pumpkin spice is back! Β Including your favorite latte.

Usually Starbucks is secretive about the whole thing and when it’ll be in stores. Β This year? Β N0t so much. They even had a live video countdown on Facebook.

As per, the reactions are great:

The first sip of a @Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season. #WinterIsComing pic.twitter.com/gqAs5BifYO — Zac (@zboska) September 1, 2017

Pumpkin spice latte: Returns

White girls: pic.twitter.com/yUKRxYlcqm — River Wolf (@WulfricTheShift) September 1, 2017

Get yours now!