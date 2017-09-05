National Cheese Pizza Day Deals

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

We assume you might be struggling to get motivated after the long weekend, but, here’s some great news to brighten up your day: It’s National Cheese Pizza Day!

Here are some deals and discounts to help you celebrate…

Cafe Avalaun: Stop in on Tuesday, September 5th and try a slice for only $3.50 all day long!  Then when you see how much you love it-place your order for the next take and bake night! Order Take and Bake Pizzas every other Friday – here.

Domino’s: They’re offering three promotions today: large three-topping carryout pizzas for $7.99 each, medium two-topping handmade pan pizzas for $8.99 each, and select menu items are $5.99 each when you choose two or more. You can find locations here.

Little Caesars: This isn’t just a National Cheese Pizza Day special, but you can get $5 cheese HOT-N-READY pies all the time at participating locations.

Papa John’s: Spend $15 or more in your online order with the promo code GAMEDAY, earn a free pizza. Offer good now through September 10 for Papa Rewards members and the freebie must be redeemed by September 24. Check out details here.

Pizza Hut: Use coupon code SAYCHEESE to get large cheese pizzas for $5 today. And join their new loyalty program Hut Rewards to earn free pizza and score savings.

