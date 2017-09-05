Listen To The Q104 Boo Bash Announcement Here

By Paul Laux
Q104’s Boo Bash is just around the corner on October 28th, and we have all the info you need. Listen in the podcast above.

And check out the Q104 Boo Bash page here. You can find details on ticket pricing – and more – there. Remember – a general admission ticket gets you into the party and includes a $20 Draft Beer Card!

Date: Saturday, October 28 from 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Location: Wild Eagle Saloon
921 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
(216) 465-3225
Get your tickets for the biggest Halloween party in town featuring a $1,000 CASH grand prize for Best Costume, hosted by the Q104 air staff!

Enjoy a night filled with games, entertainment and live music from Cleveland’s Breakfast Club! PLUS drinks from Buckeye Vodka and Not Your Father’s Mountain Ale!

