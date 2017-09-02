Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 2, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

3. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

4. Attention-Charlie Puth

5. What About Us-P!nk

6. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

7. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

8. Believer-Imagine Dragons

9. Praying-Kesha

10. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

11. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

12. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

13. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

14. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

15. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

16. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

17. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

18. Give Love-Andy Grammer

19. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

20. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

