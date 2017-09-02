Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 2, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
3. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
4. Attention-Charlie Puth
5. What About Us-P!nk
6. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
7. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
8. Believer-Imagine Dragons
9. Praying-Kesha
10. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
11. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
12. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
13. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
14. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
15. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
16. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
17. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
18. Give Love-Andy Grammer
19. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
20. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
