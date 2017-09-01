Your Labor Day Weekend Preview – All The Events In Cleveland

Happy Labor Day Weekend! As always, there’s a lot to do right in Cleveland – so no driving to a distant relatives in St. Louis.

Here are all the things you can check out this weekend.

Friday

Canfield Fair: The fair runs through Sept. 4 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. Several events including the World’s Largest Demolition Derby Friday, the Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday; the John Mellencamp concert Sunday and the Chris Young concert Monday. Tickets prices vary depending on the day. Parking is free.

Saturday

2017 Cleveland National Air Show: This year’s air show will run Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland. The weekend will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and will include ground-based attractions including Shockwave Jet Truck, EAA Spirit of aviation and Go Army interactive exhibits, more than 30 unique display aircraft and entertainment. Admission is $21 for adults, $14 for children ages 6 to 11 ($2 more at the gate) and free for children 5 and younger.

Here are some vintage photos of the Air Show, to see a slice of Cleveland's history. https://t.co/AD41ZdbRwc — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 31, 2017

Cleveland Oktoberfest: Takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, from Friday through Monday, Sept. 4. There will be different beers, foods and a German bazaar. Featured entertainment includes national tribute acts Bruce in the USA (Bruce Springsteen), Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger), E5C4PE (Journey) and Ted Vigil (John Denver). Tickets are $12 per day at the box office. Parking is free. Admission is free for kids under 12.

What's going on? What You Need to Know About Cleveland Oktoberfest – Cleveland… https://t.co/b9tLkLL8n0 Get found -> https://t.co/vSxnUnTpnR — Cleveland oGoing (@ClevelandoGoing) September 1, 2017

Sunday

Geauga County Fair: Located at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. The fair started Thursday and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Admission is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Friday is Senior Citizen and Veterans’ Day.

Pig races at the Great Geauga County Fair! pic.twitter.com/s9dIcqeep9 — John Stoddard (@stoddard_j) August 31, 2017

Monday

Hartville Labor Day Flea Market: Runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market. There will be more than 1,000 outdoor vendors, food and much more

Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival: Located at George Varouh Cretan Club of Cleveland, 3853 W. 168th Street, Cleveland. The festival runs from Friday through Monday. There will be live entertainment every night starting at 6 p.m. along with food, and much more. admission and parking is free.

