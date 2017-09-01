Target Introduces Its Own Line Of $5 Wine

Yep, you read the headline correctly. Target is launching its own line of wines called California Roots that will cost just $5 a bottle.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage, said in a statement.

There’s lots of varieties to choose from!  California Roots will offer a Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon and a red blend.

Each is “carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes,” the website states.

If you’re having trouble deciding, the website also offers helpful advice on food pairings for each wine.

California Roots wines launch at over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on September 3rd. (Hopefully Cleveland’s stores are included in that number).

