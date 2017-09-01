Sam Smith Dropping Album Recorded In 2008

Is this technically a blast from the past from Sam Smith? Hard to tell really.

Regardless, Sam Smith will be out with a brand new album next month on September 8th, but it was made almost 10 years ago.

RETWEET if you’re excited for new Sam Smith music! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/foY1ZNC0Js — SAM SMITH NEWS .COM (@SamSmithNews) September 1, 2017

The album will be titled “Sam Smith Diva Boy,” and apparently they’re releasing it now since he has finally made a name for himself. Kind of an odd excuse for the delay.

“Sam Smith is now a multi award winning and hugely successful global pop-star but it just didn’t happen overnight and without of lot hard work,” says Flipbook Music, who is releasing the album next month.

The label claims Sam “nurtured and developed” his talent with them over three years, adding, “The experience and education that he picked up at this time was invaluable and was more than a major step in the development of this unique and talented pop star that we know now.”

Sam Smith possibly dropping tomorrow. The King is back. Prepare yourselves. pic.twitter.com/fv7ngMrEA4 — Check 4 a neck (@BeyonceMyRoc) August 31, 2017

