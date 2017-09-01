Teacher Lists Beyoncé’s Birthday as Day Off on Class Syllabus

By Scott T. Sterling

Americans across the country will have this upcoming Monday off from work and school to celebrate and recognize one of the greatest days in U.S. history: the birth of iconic superstar, Beyoncé.

Such is the case on a syllabus making the rounds on social media with Sept. 4 listed as a day when students can expect there to be no class in honor of “Bey Day.” Granted, the singer’s birthday falls on Labor Day, but that hasn’t stopped a tweet featuring the syllabus highlight from becoming a Twitter sensation.

See the tweet below, which has in just a couple of days (it was posted on Aug. 29) has generated thousands of likes and retweets, as well as generating hundreds of comedic comments.