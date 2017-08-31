What Did Kim Kardashian Say About Her Daughter?

How about that she’d “be a better president than Trump.” Yep, that’s exactly what she said — and thinks.

"Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better," – @KimKardashian on Trump to @BazaarArabia pic.twitter.com/k4FWyox6v8 — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) August 30, 2017

“We’ve worked so hard to get where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she also said. “Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic.”

While not usually her realm, Kim has been slowly slipping into more and more political conversations online, which likely led to this remark.

She also said that not only does she not follow him, she “don’t feel safe any more” with Trump at the helm.

More here.