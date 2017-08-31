What Did Kim Kardashian Say About Her Daughter?

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian
(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

How about that she’d “be a better president than Trump.” Yep, that’s exactly what she said — and thinks.

“We’ve worked so hard to get where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she also said. “Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic.”

While not usually her realm, Kim has been slowly slipping into more and more political conversations online, which likely led to this remark.

She also said that not only does she not follow him, she “don’t feel safe any more” with Trump at the helm.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

September 14, 2017
Labor Of Love Run
Get The App

Listen Live