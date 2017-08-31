The New Apple Products Are Almost Here

It’s that time of the year, when you have to open your wallet and scoop out that hard-earned money for the brand new phone, and now watch. So just what should we expect?

Well first, not that much, looks-wise, however — its going to run you at least $1,000 if you get all the bells and whistles.

Yikes.

As for the new Apple Watch? As for price, that’s pretty much unknown – but don’t expect to leave the store feeling all that well.

Regardless, if you’re into the whole brand new tech thing, you don’t have to wait long. The products should be out mid-September.

