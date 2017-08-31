The New Apple Products Are Almost Here

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: iphone 8
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s that time of the year, when you have to open your wallet and scoop out that hard-earned money for the brand new phone, and now watch. So just what should we expect?

Well first, not that much, looks-wise, however — its going to run you at least $1,000 if you get all the bells and whistles.

Yikes.

As for the new Apple Watch? As for price, that’s pretty much unknown – but don’t expect to leave the store feeling all that well.

Regardless, if you’re into the whole brand new tech thing, you don’t have to wait long. The products should be out mid-September.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

September 14, 2017
Labor Of Love Run
Get The App

Listen Live