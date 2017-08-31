RECALLED: 32,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sausage

Federal officials say a Massachusetts company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Demakes Enterprises Inc. is recalling Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style:

The sausages were produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10. They had been shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There’s been no confirmed reaction to the product, but, if you bought it, the company is urging you not to consume it.