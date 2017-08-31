Oktoberfest Is This Weekend, And Here’s All The Info!

Get ready, Cleveland Oktoberfest is just around the corner – this weekend – and there is so much to do!

DATES FOR OKTOBERFEST 2017

Sept. 1st – Sept. 4th, 2017

Fri: 4pm to midnight

Sat: Noon to midnight

Sun: Noon to midnight

Mon: Noon to 8pm

If you’re ready to rage against the dying light of summer, you need to look no further than Northeast Ohio’s annual end-of-the-summer party, the 13th Annual Cleveland Oktoberfest to be held Labor Day Weekend, Friday, September 1, 2017 through Monday, September 4, 2017, at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. The Cleveland Oktoberfest is a holiday family tradition, attracting fun-lovers from every walk of life, while offering an exciting menu of activities and entertainment to delight young and old alike. The event is produced by Berea Labor Day Oktoberfest, Inc., a not-for-profit organization.

Highlights of this year’s Cleveland Oktoberfest include:

– Our Five Star Sausage Autobahn, where you can taste a variety of the world’s best sausages. Chef John Roberto, Official Oktoberfest Chef, will serve up a variety of Bavarian delicacies. Also featured will be Balaton of Shaker Square (voted Best Hungarian Restaurant by Scene), Seven Roses, Frank’s Bratwurst (voted Best Brats by Scene), Das Schnitzel Haus of Parma, Der Braumeister, and the famous Schmidt’s Restaurant & Sausage Haus of Columbus.

– A Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday night!

– Through our partnership with Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr, Cleveland Oktoberfest features two of Munich Oktoberfest’s most authentic and finest Bavarian Biers! To view Paulaner’s beer list, click here. To view Hacker-Pschorr’s beer list, click here. Additionally, we’ll also be featuring The Best Oktoberfest Microbrew Competition, which will be held in the Bier Garten and feature 19 brewers from throughout the region, including local favorites like Great Lakes, Fat Heads, Market Garden, Rocky River, Willoughby, and more! The competition features both a professionally judged multi-category event Friday night, and a People’s Choice which will be tallied and awarded Monday.

– Contests will include the Five Star Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races, the Masskrugstemmen (Bavarian Strong Man & Woman Competition), the Miss Oktoberfest Competition, and the Cleveland Oktoberfest 5K Bier Run, and 1-Mile Walk. The race draws over 900 runners annually, with awards presented in various age categories. Proceeds benefit Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

– Traditional German music by famed musicians such as The Alex DeLeon Family Oktoberfest Band, The Chardon Polka Band, the Fred Ziwich International Sound Machine, The Klaberheads and Deutscher Musik Verein. And for the Rock & Rollers, we’ll feature renowned Journey tribute E5C4P3, Bob Seger tribute, Hollywood Nights, John Denver Tribute Ted Vigil, 80’s Tribute The Spazmatics, Bruce Springsteen tribute, Bruce in the USA, Neil Diamond tribute The Diamond Project, Elvis Tribute Walt Sanders and the Cadillac Band, Post Road and more. Throughout the weekend, there will also be roving performers on the midway.

– Other Cleveland Oktoberfest favorites include World Champion Sand Sculptor Carl Jara, and our LIVE Cleveland Glockenspiel—a gigantic two-story working cuckoo clock with dancers from Toledo Holzhacker Buam who perform skits on the hour, always punctuating their performance by showering souvenirs on the crowd.

– The Educational Pavilion will feature an historical exhibit by Euclid Beach Park, polka lessons, and much more!

– Shoppers and collectors will find an authentic selection of high quality merchandise in our Bavarian Shopping Village, as well as a diverse assortment of fine art in our Art Market—a show and sale featuring the works of more than 50 local artists. Car enthusiast will enjoy our display of over 30 vintage Volkswagon buses.

– Our Children’s Area will feature myriad activities for kids—from inflatable bouncers, to a mechanical bull, Otto the Wiener Dog, a Euro bungee, face painting, a marionette show, a roving magician, a balloon artist, and loads more!

– New This Year: The Singing Angels (Sat, Sun & Mon)

Admission to the Cleveland Labor Day Weekend Oktoberfest is $12 each day of the festival with children under 12 admitted free. A Four Day Pass will also be available. Parking will be FREE throughout the event.

For tickets and more info please visit www.clevelandoktoberfest.com/