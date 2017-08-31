Kyrie Irving Says Thank You To Cleveland In Goodbye Video

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics officially completed their trade on Wednesday night to send all-star PG Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

The Cavs received PG Isaiah Thomas, F Jae Crowder, and two draft picks as compensation.

Irving was drafted first overall by the Cavs in the 2011 NBA Draft, was a 4x all-star, all-star game MVP, and hit arguably the biggest shot in Cavs history in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Earlier this summer, a report leaked that said Irving wanted out of Cleveland. He wanted to get traded before the season started – and got his request. So Irving’s exit comes with mixed emotions for fans.

On Thursday – Kyrie posted a video saying thank you to all the Cavs fans, the Cleveland front office, and more. You can watch the video above.

Here’s the text from Irving’s Instagram post: