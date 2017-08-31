Akron ‘Bee Whisperer’ Swarmed By Her Own Bees

Pregnancy shoots are in now, but getting swarmed by bees at the same time? Not so much.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to local bee keeper Emily Mueller. Oddly enough, this is what she wanted, and the swarm was planned!

I say buzz buzz buzz & it's just because

https://t.co/B8NoOLbTy5 — TeaKaGee (@TeaKaGee) August 31, 2017

“I thought, well why don’t I do a bee beard, but instead of a beard, it’ll be a bee belly,” Mueller said. “This is something spiritually I could connect to and I really am so glad that it happened. The pictures are gorgeous.”

She has such command of her bees, it was no problem not only getting them on her, but also controlling them.

Mueller said she had a backup plan, and did talk to a doctor before this went down.

More here.