Akron ‘Bee Whisperer’ Swarmed By Her Own Bees

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: akron, bee whisperer
AFP PHOTO / WOLFGANG KUMM GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read WOLFGANG KUMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Pregnancy shoots are in now, but getting swarmed by bees at the same time? Not so much.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to local bee keeper Emily Mueller. Oddly enough, this is what she wanted, and the swarm was planned!

“I thought, well why don’t I do a bee beard, but instead of a beard, it’ll be a bee belly,” Mueller said. “This is something spiritually I could connect to and I really am so glad that it happened. The pictures are gorgeous.”

She has such command of her bees, it was no problem not only getting them on her, but also controlling them.

Mueller said she had a backup plan, and did talk to a doctor before this went down.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

September 14, 2017
Labor Of Love Run
Get The App

Listen Live