VIDEO: Coldplay’s New Song About Houston

Hurricane Harvey, one of the worst storms to hit U.S. shores will have its effects felt forever.  The storm recently forced Coldplay to cancel their show in Houston – but that didn’t stop the band from giving the city what they needed.

Chris Martin wrote a song called “Houston 1,” just for the city of Houston and everyone who is dealing with the storms aftermath.

“because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas. So if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again,” he said.

You can watch the performance of the song right here.

Find out how you can donate to the cause and help out with relief efforts.

More here.

