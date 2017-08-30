Kent State Is The Safest School In Ohio, 11th Safest In Nation

From Fox 8 —

A new ranking says that Kent State University is the 11th safest college campus in the nation and the safest school in the state of Ohio.

The council for Home Safety and Security rated more than 2-thousand campuses across the nation using FBI crime data.

Kent State’s police chief and director of public safety said “a safe and inviting campus community is one of the university’s priorities.”

Kent has started programs that include crime prevention programs, awareness campaigns, safety walks and physical plant reviews. It also conducts bystander intervention training and emergency exercises.

In addition, The Kent State Police Department is one of only 79 agencies in the nation to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.