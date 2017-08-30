Cleveland APL Is Lowering Adoption Fees To Make Room For Texas Animals

One of the terrible after-effects of the Hurricane has been all of the displaced animals, but thankfully there are people out there who are willing to help, like the APL – And YOU.

The Cleveland APL is lowering all of their adoption fees, why? So that YOU can come and adopt, which makes room for all of the influx of pets from Texas that need new homes.

Cleveland APL cutting adoption fees to make room for pets affected by Harvey https://t.co/CHycK4XYpk via @fox8news — fox8news (@fox8news) August 29, 2017

It’s a simple gesture, but one that can save hundreds of animals, and it’s just another great way that you can help all the way here in Cleveland.

For more information, check out their website here.