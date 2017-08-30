Cleveland APL Is Lowering Adoption Fees To Make Room For Texas Animals

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland APL

One of the terrible after-effects of the Hurricane has been all of the displaced animals, but thankfully there are people out there who are willing to help, like the APL – And YOU.

The Cleveland APL is lowering all of their adoption fees, why?  So that YOU can come and adopt, which makes room for all of the influx of pets from Texas that need new homes.

It’s a simple gesture, but one that can save hundreds of animals, and it’s just another great way that you can help all the way here in Cleveland.

For more information, check out their website here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

September 14, 2017
Labor Of Love Run
Get The App

Listen Live