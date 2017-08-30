Beyoncé’s Pastor: Singer Already Made ‘Significant Donation’ to Harvey Relief Efforts

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop superstar Beyoncé has vowed to “help as many as we can” after tropical storm Harvey has devastated her hometown of Houston and surrounding areas in Texas.

Now, her pastor reports that the singer has already made a “significant donation” to help those relief efforts.

“She’s starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected,” explained Beyonce’s lifelong pastor, Rudy Rasmus, to ET. “She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas.”

Rasmus, who presides over St. John’s United Methodist Church with his wife Juanita, said that Beyoncé makes the most of her tremendous social influence during times of need.

“She has one huge platform, and information can go out to places that really need to know what’s going on in her hometown,” he said. “She has always availed not only her platform, her voice, but also resources — tangible resources — to help those most in need in Houston and around.”

He encouraged those who want to help to visit the Bread of Life, Inc. website, or stop by St. John’s Church in downtown Houston to drop off non-perishable items or to sign up to volunteer.