Cavaliers Withdraw Support for the Q Arena Renovations

After a ton of controversy surrounding the Q Arena Renovations project, the Cleveland Cavaliers have withdrawn their support and funding for the project.

The $140 million dollar construction and renovation project was rebuked by the Greater Cleveland Congregation and various groups who opposed the plans from the beginning. They believed that the money should be spent renovating inner-city neighborhoods.

After 13,000 signatures were deemed valid, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that Cleveland’s government bodies must review the signatures.

Because of said ‘review’, the construction was delayed which means that the project’s price tag grew higher. The organization refused to deal with increased financial support.

Here’s what the Cavaliers listed in their press release about what the Q Arena renovations would have spurred:

Significantly upgraded one of the oldest arenas in the NBA

Make it more competitive for the long term with other nearby midwestern cities and national venues to maintain and attract additional events

Created over 2,500 project-related construction jobs

Grown The Q’s permanent job base to 3,200

Increased tax revenue to the City’s General Fund and neighborhoods

Extended the Cavaliers lease for The Q to 2034

Help maintain state and local taxes such as the $44 million in 2016 and potential growing tax revenue source to Cleveland through 2034

Rehabbed 40 gym courts and floors in the city of Cleveland’s rec centers and all Cleveland Metropolitan School Districts high schools

Brought an NBA All-Star Game to Cleveland in 2020 or 2021 along with its $100 million+ economic impact

