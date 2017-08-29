Taylor Swift Breaks VEVO Music Video Record

Goodness, look what you made her do! Taylor Swift not only broke some necks in her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do”, but broke some records already!

The video received over 39 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours. The music video holding the record before was Adele’s ‘Hello’ which received 27.7 million views in the first day.

Taylor debuted the music video at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this previous Sunday. The VMAs this year had a reported six million viewers, a rather unimpressive amount for the award show.

Haven’t seen the video? Definitely check it out.