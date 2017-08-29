Starbucks Is Closing Its Online Store

Starbucks is closing their online store according to reports from Business Insider and Cosmopolitan.

You can currently check out the large sale on the online sale for those glasses, mugs, bottles and coffee presses. Check it out before the online store closes on October 1st.

“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination,” said Starbucks representative Maggie Jantzen, “and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions.”

Will closing the store and turning their merchandise into store-only work for the company in such a digital age? Obviously check out the official Starbucks store website if you’re interested in scooping up those Starbs deals!