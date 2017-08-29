New York Man Won His Second Air Guitar World Championship

A New York man traveled to Finland to successfully defend his title at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships.

Matt “Aristotle” Burns won his second consecutive title in competitive air guitar, which is equal parts dance and musical instrument pantomime, by strumming along to Me First & The Gimme Gimmes’ cover of “I Will Survive.”

America’s Matt Burns holds onto Air Guitar World Championship title 🎸 🎼 https://t.co/xzczV0D4Lr pic.twitter.com/tIJYYh8wMI — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 26, 2017

Burns, who has won three U.S. championships and has three more world championship second-place finishes under his belt, is now the fourth-ever competitor to win back-to-back world championship titles.

Burns said last year that he uses his song choices help him stand out from the other performers.

“When I first started, everybody was doing glam rock or metal,” he explained to the media. “I based my whole character around a younger guy playing pop punk.”