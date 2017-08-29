John Mayer Concert Preview: Blossom Music Center

Who’s ready for The Search For Everything Tour with John Mayer and special guests Dawes?

John Mayer hasn’t played a solo show in Cleveland since his 2013 ‘Born and Raised ‘tour. The last time Mayer was on stage at Blossom was earlier this summer as a member of the Grateful Dead band ‘Dead & Company.’

If you want to know what to expect, read our review of Mayer’s show in Columbus from April.

PHOTOS: John Mayer at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus – April 12, 2017

Here’s a recent setlist Mayer played near his hometown in Hartford, Connecticut.

And another from his last show outside of Rochester.

Expect a lot of Mayer pop hits like Gravity and songs off of his new album ‘The Search for Everything.’

We’ll leave you with a snippet of our review from Columbus:

On Wednesday, John Mayer proved to me, yet again, that whether it’s playing the hits, jamming out for ten minutes to Jimi Hendrix on the electric guitar, or surprising his audience with some unexpected tricks, he won’t let you down. If you go see John Mayer in concert, you’ll walk out of any venue with more energy than you imagined. You may even be in a state of wonderment and new-found respect. Expect nothing less.

See below for show information and we’ll see you Wednesday night at Blossom Music Center!

Parking: 4:00 PM

Plaza: 5:00 PM

Gates: 6:00 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

Set Times

Dawes (opening act): 7:30 pm

John Mayer: 8:45 pm

Mobile Ticketing: Please make sure to screenshot your ticket including the barcode or save it to your passbook/wallet prior to the event to ensure a smooth entry process.

Pick Up and Drop Off: When arriving onsite stay in the far RIGHT LANE. The parking staff will direct you to the Drop Off area at O’Neil Road. For pick up arrive NO LATER than 9PM to be directed to the Parking Lot B Pick Up area. Anyone that arrives AFTER 9PM will wait on Steels Corners Road until directed by the Sheriff’s Dept. to Grass Lot 4.

Permitted Items: Lawn Chairs or Beach Chairs no higher than 9 inches off the ground, Blankets, Umbrellas (36″ or less) , One 20oz Factory Sealed Bottled Water (non-frozen), Purses, Backpacks, Small Binoculars, Non-Aerosol Sunscreen or Bug Repellent & Food in a clear 1 gallon ziploc bag (one per person).

Not Permitted: Golf Umbrellas, Large or Oversized Bags, Animals (not including service animals), Aerosol Cans (bug spray, hair spray, perfume), iPads or Tablets, Sports Equipment, Wagons, Large Strollers, Picnic Baskets, Coolers, Insulated Bags, Laser Pointers, Glow Sticks, Fireworks or other Incendiary Devices, Alcohol, Weapons, Large Signs, Posters, Flags, Stickers, Markers, Selfie Sticks & Boot Spurs.

Camera Policy: Small non-professional personal cameras are allowed in the venue. Flash photography, video, removable lens or GoPro cameras are not permitted without venue approval. The use of audio video recording is strictly prohibited