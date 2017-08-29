How The Cleveland Salvation Army Is Helping Houston

We here at Q104 reached out to our local Salvation Army to see if we could help out with the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Houston. This is what they got back to us with:

Donate by phone:

1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail checks to:

The Salvation Army

PO BOX 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301 Please designate ‘Hurricane Harvey’ on all checks.



To receive a donation link via text:

Text STORM to 51555

“We greatly appreciate the generous spirit of those in our community who want to provide clothing and goods for disaster survivors. At the current time, those needs are still being assessed along with warehousing and distribution logistics. Financial donations can be leveraged immediately as The Salvation Army can use those to provide direct support to families and individuals in need of emergency assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Additionally, by purchasing items in and around the affected region, we can actually help bolster the local economy, which helps the community recover more quickly.” – Major Evan P. Hickman, Divisional Commander. The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Division.

Check out the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey fact sheet.