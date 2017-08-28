Win A Flyaway Trip To L.A. For The ‘This Is Us’ Season Two Premiere Event!

Do you love ‘This Is Us‘? Then this is your chance to fly away to Los Angeles for a weekend to see the season two premiere for the show!
Tell us why you love ‘This Is Us‘ and you could win!
Get registered to win a trip for 2 to the ‘This Is Us‘ premiere event below.
One lucky grand prize winner and guest will be awarded a trip to the ‘This Is Us‘ season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles!
The trip is four days and three nights to Los Angeles, CA which includes:
- Roundtrip coach airfare for two
- Hotel accommodations for three nights
- Transportation to and from the airport
- Two tickets to the This Is Us season 2 premiere event
- $100 spending money (awarded in the form of a Visa Cash Gift Card)
Check out the RULES for the contest here.
Remember to catch the ‘This Is Us‘ season 2 premiere on NBC (WKYC Channel 3 in Cleveland) on September 26th!