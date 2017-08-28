Win A Flyaway Trip To L.A. For The ‘This Is Us’ Season Two Premiere Event!

Filed Under: Contests
This Is Us Flyaway Contest!

Do you love ‘This Is Us‘? Then this is your chance to fly away to Los Angeles for a weekend to see the season two premiere for the show!

Tell us why you love ‘This Is Us‘ and you could win!

Get registered to win a trip for 2 to the ‘This Is Us‘ premiere event below.

One lucky grand prize winner and guest will be awarded a trip to the ‘This Is Us‘ season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles!

The trip is four days and three nights to Los Angeles, CA which includes:

  • Roundtrip coach airfare for two
  • Hotel accommodations for three nights
  • Transportation to and from the airport
  • Two tickets to the This Is Us season 2 premiere event
  • $100 spending money (awarded in the form of a Visa Cash Gift Card)

Check out the RULES for the contest here.

Remember to catch the ‘This Is Us‘ season 2 premiere on NBC (WKYC Channel 3 in Cleveland) on September 26th!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 27, 2017
September 14, 2017

Listen Live