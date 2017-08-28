Netflix Is Temporarily Selling Weed Strains Based On Shows

Netflix is selling 10 of its own unique strains of marijuana, each one inspired by their original productions.

The strains of weed are inspired by comedies such as Orange Is The New Black, Lady Dynamite, and Bojack Horseman. Netflix said each flavor was “cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone.”

Due to federal regulations, the strains wont be available for mail-order purchase. Instead, they’ll be for sale at a West Hollywood pop-up shop for a limited time.

The promotional stunt is intended to promote Disjointed, a new Netflix show about a woman who opens a marijuana dispensary. Three of the strains — the Omega Strain, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze — are inspired by the show.

