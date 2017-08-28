Netflix Is Temporarily Selling Weed Strains Based On Shows

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, Disjointed, netflix, Q104
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Netflix is selling 10 of its own unique strains of marijuana, each one inspired by their original productions.

The strains of weed are inspired by comedies such as Orange Is The New BlackLady Dynamite, and Bojack Horseman. Netflix said each flavor was “cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone.”

Due to federal regulations, the strains wont be available for mail-order purchase.  Instead, they’ll be for sale at a West Hollywood pop-up shop for a limited time.

The promotional stunt is intended to promote Disjointed, a new Netflix show about a woman who opens a marijuana dispensary.  Three of the strains — the Omega Strain, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze — are inspired by the show.

HOW NETFLIX TAILORS ITSELF TO EACH SUBSCRIBER

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

September 14, 2017
Labor Of Love Run
Get The App

Listen Live