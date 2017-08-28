Dog Carrying Bag Of Food Becomes Viral Star Of Hurricane Harvey

A dog named Otis has provided some levity to the disaster unfolding in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey. He was spotted wandering around the small city of Sinton carrying a bag of dog food in his mouth.

Otis the dog persevered after Hurricane Harvey with his entire bag of kibble in tow https://t.co/IxvWGXWbZa pic.twitter.com/2fhiKsuRp8 — Dailybreak (@takeaDailybreak) August 27, 2017

Tiele Dockens snapped the image and posted it online, where it’s gone viral. The best part is that Otis is now safe and sound.

It seems he escaped the yard of Salvador Segovia on Friday night, grabbing his bag of food from the porch before heading out.

The dog actually belongs to Segovia’s grandson, but the boy’s family left Otis in Segovia’s care when they fled from Harvey. Neighbors alerted Segovia to Otis’ whereabouts on Saturday, and the dog is back home again.

He’s also no stranger to solo treks involving food. “Otis can go to Dairy Queen and he can get a hamburger,” says Segovia.