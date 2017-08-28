Celebrities Are Pitching In To Help Texas

In one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit US shores, Texas has seen devastation like none other. Including some TV stations that desperately tried to stay on air as flood waters rose.

Thankfully, people have been very gracious, especially celebrities like Kevin Hart, who not only donated $25,000 to the Red Cross for relief efforts, but also encouraged other celebs like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Jerry Seinfeld to also donate.

The gesture did not go unnoticed, and now it is really catching on in Hollywood.

If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

If you’d like to help too, its easy. You can donate to the Red Cross right here. It WILL make a difference.