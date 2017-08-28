Celebrities Are Pitching In To Help Texas

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Kevin Hart
(Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

In one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit US shores, Texas has seen devastation like none other.  Including some TV stations that desperately tried to stay on air as flood waters rose.

Thankfully, people have been very gracious, especially celebrities like Kevin Hart, who not only donated $25,000 to the Red Cross for relief efforts, but also encouraged other celebs like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Jerry Seinfeld to also donate.

The gesture did not go unnoticed, and now it is really catching on in Hollywood.

If you’d like to help too, its easy.  You can donate to the Red Cross right here.  It WILL make a difference.

 

 

