Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 26, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

3. Attention-Charlie Puth

4. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

5. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

6. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

8. What About Us-Pink

9. Believer-Imagine Dragons

10. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

11. Praying-Kesha

12. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

13. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

14. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

15. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

16. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man

17. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

18. Give Love-Andy Grammar

19. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

20. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.