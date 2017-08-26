Top 20 Cleveland Countdown August 26, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
3. Attention-Charlie Puth
4. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
5. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
6. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
8. What About Us-Pink
9. Believer-Imagine Dragons
10. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
11. Praying-Kesha
12. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
13. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
14. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
15. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
16. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man
17. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
18. Give Love-Andy Grammar
19. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
20. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.