Your Weekend Preview Is Packed!

By Paul Laux
So much to do!  Here are the highlights:

River Hut – Cleveland Aquarium – 10am – 4pm – Saturday

Ever been to the Cleveland Aquarium?  If not, you’re really missing out, and now is your chance to make all of that up with its family-friendly “River Hut” event.

Details here.

 

Critter Encounters – Lake Erie Nature and Science Center – 10:30 – 11am. – Saturday

Check out the centers favorite animals, and everything else they have!

Details here.

 

Cleveland Garlic Festival – Shaker Square – 12pm – 6pm – Sunday

So much to do, and it’s all centered around garlic – that’s right.  No kissing.

Details here.

 

Looking for something else to do?  No problem!

