COUGH DROP???

Whyyyyyy. Seriously, we all get that companies want to be “unique,” but they don’t have to make their products taste like things that use to make us all gag.

Ewwww: the latest Kit Kat flavor in Japan? Cough Drop https://t.co/pAV7Y8MNAi pic.twitter.com/TJ5q3a1bsl — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) August 23, 2017

The weirdest part? It’s actually going to include active ingredients that will soothe your throat…so they ACTUALLY work. Maybe your kids will take their meds now.

Seriously. It's not even a candy. It's like a cough drop substitute. I'll be handing out Kit Kat and Snickers tonight! — Tom Cammalleri (@Broncfan07) October 31, 2016

The idea actually came from FIFA, so fans could scream and cheer…then eat a kit-kat to soothe their vocal chords.

Weird.

