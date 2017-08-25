Meghan Trainor Furious Over Ad

If you didn’t know, Australia is having a vote on legalizing gay marriage, which has been a hot-topic in the country. However things got really heated when an ad was placed using her image over the words “My vote is NO. You need to let it go.” You can see it below.

@Meghan_Trainor did you realise that your face was being used in Australian anti gay marriage propaganda?? pic.twitter.com/OBG3daQH0E — melanie morgan (@melanie_mogs) August 23, 2017

Needless to say, Trainor was NOT happy about it, as it doesn’t align with her ideals at all:

I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017

I've said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want. I support equality, period. 💖👬👭💖 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017

In a turn, she then became a huge advocate for voting YES, and the page the originally posted the image had to not only retract it, but then send an apology her way – which they did.

According to the group they were “unaware it was Trainor.”

