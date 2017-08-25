Meghan Trainor Furious Over Ad

If you didn’t know, Australia is having a vote on legalizing gay marriage, which has been a hot-topic in the country. However things got really heated when an ad was placed using her image over the words “My vote is NO. You need to let it go.” You can see it below.
Needless to say, Trainor was NOT happy about it, as it doesn’t align with her ideals at all:
In a turn, she then became a huge advocate for voting YES, and the page the originally posted the image had to not only retract it, but then send an apology her way – which they did.
According to the group they were “unaware it was Trainor.”
