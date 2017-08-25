Ad Seeking Nanny Offers $128k & Use Of Family Sports Cars

By Aly Tanner
A British couple posted a job opening for a nanny with some unusual perks: meals prepared by a Michelin star chef, use the family’s Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati, and a $128,000 salary.

The posting is from a couple with four children (ages 2, 5, 7 and 15) who are seeking a full-time, live-in nanny to travel with the family as they split their time between residences in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.

“We are looking for a highly qualified nanny who has a degree in child psychology, no children of their own and a minimum of 15 years of nannying experience. The candidate must be willing to work six days a week,” the posting reads.

The ad has stipulations for prospective nannies, including a clean driver’s license and either experience with self-defense or willingness to train at the family’s expense.

