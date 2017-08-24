Scene 75 Cleveland Exclusive Information

Scene75 Cleveland will be the newest and largest indoor entertainment center in Cleveland with games, attractions, four permanent food trucks, and more fun for all ages!

Scene75 Cleveland is already at 40,000 Facebook fans…and counting!! This 80,000 square foot entertainment venue features a food truck alley with 4 permanent food trucks, a full center bar (located in the center of the facility), 12 indoor attractions, 120+ arcade games, and much more! Our indoor go-karts, laser tag, arcade, bounce inflatables, mini-golf and much more are the perfect activities for friends and family all year round. We cannot wait to open the doors and have all of Northeast Ohio feel what the Scene75 atmosphere brings to communities.

Though we are still weeks away from opening (target of Summer 2017), I want to thank you for your interest in Scene75! Join the Scene75 Cleveland email list above for updates on our progress, exclusive offers, and special Scene75 content!