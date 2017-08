This year, M&M’s has foregone the pumpkin spice flavor ahead of the fall season and went right to a more Halloween-inspired taste.

‘Cookies & Screeem‘ Oreo flavored M&M’s have a speckled dark chocolate shell and white chocolate filling.

M&M’s Debuts Oreo-Inspried Flavor for the Sweetest Mashup Ever https://t.co/KiCYYoidAT — People (@people) August 23, 2017

You can get this new flavor now! But, only at Target.

