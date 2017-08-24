MAC Cosmetics Announces Aaliyah Collection

About two years ago, an “Aaliyah for Mac” petition was started on change.org and has since gathered more than 26,000 signatures. Thanks to these dedicated fans and make-up lovers, MAC Cosmetics has officially announced the new brand, debuting in summer 2018.

Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC @aaliyah_haughton_official A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

The announcement was made one day prior to the 16th anniversary of the singer’s death. Read the full story from Billboard.