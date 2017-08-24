Ghosts Of VMAs Past

Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A.CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Leave it to our friends at BuzzFeed to remind us of some of the most amazing things that ever happened during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Browse this list and bask in all of nostalgia’s glory as you prepare to tune into the 2017 MTV VMAs this Sunday.

Lady Gaga showed up in a meat dress

gettyimages 104037889 Ghosts Of VMAs Past

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus twerked on Robin Thicke, foam finger et al

Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant

gettyimages 122723920 Ghosts Of VMAs Past

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney Spears performed with a freakin’ python

gettyimages 51984265 Ghosts Of VMAs Past

Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A.CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj shouted some fightin’ words to Miley Cyrus

Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera made out

Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech

gettyimages 90713093 Ghosts Of VMAs Past

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

For the complete list, head here.

