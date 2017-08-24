2017 VMAs: What To Know

It’s no secret that award shows are among the most anticipated events of the year. From the over-the-top ensembles to the drama both on stage and off, these celebrated ceremonies are not to be missed.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are certainly no exception. Katy Perry — fierce blonde pixie and all — will be hosting the show amidst all of the recent Taylor Swift drama. And, as if that wasn’t exciting enough, Swift’s newest single will be dropping just days before the show. If you remember correctly, Swift still hasn’t said a word in regard to the infamous beef with Perry. However, recent album promotion done by Swift seems to give us an indication of what’s to come.

What will this mean for the show? Girl fight? Kiss and make up, Madonna & Britney style? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Rumors have been circulating that Taylor Swift’s first single off her new album, Reputation, will feature Kesha, who has also recently come back from some much deserved time off. If this is the case, viewers may be surprised with quite the performance by two extremely talented blonde artists. Whether or not Kesha is involved, Swift fans are all counting on a mind-blowing, history-making, can’t-miss performance or appearance by their Queen.

In addition to the speculated rumors, there are a few more things you need to know:

HOW TO WATCH:

MTV will begin its red carpet arrivals and pre-show at 6:15pm on Sunday, August 27th. This is where we get to see who is wearing whom, who is dating whom and everything in between. Don’t have cable? MTV is live-streaming the show starting at 7pm but, be advised, if the T. Swift stuff comes to fruition, you should definitely be prepared for the internet to break. Move over, Kim K.

WHO IS PERFORMING:

Get ready to be impressed with this line-up because it’s out of this world (Moonman, see what I did there?).

The most recent addition to the list is the babealicious Demi Lovato, who took to Twitter this week to announce her performance. She’s joining amazing artists such as Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, P!nk and Lorde.

See you at the @VMAs this year @MTV 😉😈 #SORRYNOTSORRY A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

One more surprise — that will hopefully make you LOL as hard as it did me — is that DNCE will be joining Rod Stewart for, wait for it, a rendition of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” that will be equal parts entertaining and hilarious.

WHAT WILL KATY DO (WWKD):

It’s safe to say that the VMAs give hosts the opportunity to really, let’s see, showcase themselves. Remember Miley?

Katy Perry has been going through quite the professional transition this year and will no doubt surprise viewers and fans alike with bold performances, crazy outfits and, well, literally anything else.

#FBF: Who's getting excited for the #VMAs? 🙋🏼Big @VMA announcements coming Monday! 👩🏻‍🚀 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Will you be tuning in? What are you looking forward to seeing most?