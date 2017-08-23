The Killers Drop Haunting Video for ‘Run For Cover’

By Hayden Wright

The Killers are back with “Run For Cover,” the second single from their upcoming LP Wonderful Wonderful.

Related: The Killers Release New Song ‘Run For Cover,’ Announce Tour

In the new video, a woman literally runs for cover as her boyfriend chases her down the road in his car. She’s holding a mysterious cassette tape and he wants it back. The dark, cinematic visuals tell a story of murder, suspicion and revenge told in flashback.

In addition to their upcoming album, the Killers recently announced a tour beginning October 8 at the Austin City Limits Festival.

Wonderful Wonderful arrives on September 22. Watch the video for “Run For Cover” here: