Proud Cavs Fan Catches Attention Of LeBron James

Respect.
Filed Under: Cavs, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving #2 react in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Memories of Cleveland fans burning LeBron James’ jersey back in 2010 will forever haunt us. Luckily, over the course of the past seven years, Clevelanders have grown and matured into more proud, deserving fans.

After the news that Kyrie Irving was on his way to Boston, one positive fan took to Twitter to post a video that lead followers to believe his Cavs jersey was going to soon be on fire. However, that was far from the outcome.

Aww.

Tony Hartman’s tweet even caught the attention of LeBron, who shared the tweet to encourage more positive outlooks throughout the Land.

Imagine how great this kid feels.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
August 27, 2017
September 14, 2017

Listen Live