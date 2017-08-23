Kyrie Is Leaving Cleveland For Boston

In one of the biggest blockbuster trades in the NBA for some time, long-time Cav – Kyrie Irving – is packing his bags and leaving Cleveland. All this after being traded to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 unprotected first round pick all in exchange.

Breaking: The Cavs have agreed to deal Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Žižić and 2018 Nets 1st-rounder. (via @GoodmanESPN) pic.twitter.com/ugR0adoNs9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 22, 2017

This all stems after Kyrie took a sudden turn on the team after the finals, including LeBron. Apparently he no longer wanted to be “Robin” to LeBron’s “Batman,” even though he has played the key player role in the organization before – with no results.

Thank you @KyrieIrving Goodluck to your new career in Boston☝️💘 — hannah (@rementillahanah) August 23, 2017

I believe that the Cavs can still win another title with or without Kyrie Irving because they got LeBron James leading the team. — Carl Johnson (@AirRusher) August 23, 2017

LeBron has apparently moved on saying he has “nothing but respect, what a ride it was our 3 years together.” Only time will tell if this is a good move for Irving, or if it’s the end of what could have been an illustrious career in Cleveland.