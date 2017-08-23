Kyrie Is Leaving Cleveland For Boston

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Kyrie Irving
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers gestures to the crowd in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In one of the biggest blockbuster trades in the NBA for some time, long-time Cav – Kyrie Irving – is packing his bags and leaving Cleveland.  All this after being traded to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 unprotected first round pick all in exchange.

This all stems after Kyrie took a sudden turn on the team after the finals, including LeBron.  Apparently he no longer wanted to be “Robin” to LeBron’s “Batman,” even though he has played the key player role in the organization before – with no results.

LeBron has apparently moved on saying  he has “nothing but respect, what a ride it was our 3 years together.”  Only time will tell if this is a good move for Irving, or if it’s the end of what could have been an illustrious career in Cleveland.

