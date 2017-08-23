Here’s A Peek At Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour Set List

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour has officially made it’s stop in Cleveland!

The show starts at 7:30 tonight at Quicken Loans Arena.

Now, we’re not ~exactly~ certain what her Cleveland set list will look like, but, we can speculate, based on shows she’s already completed. Assuming acts coincides with outfit changes, it seems like we’re in for one heck of a show. Scroll down to see what to expect.

… but don’t be mad at us.

… because seriously, spoilers.

Act I

1. Diamond Heart

2. A-Yo

3. Poker Face

4. Perfect Illusion

Intermission

Act II

5. John Wayne

6. Scheiße

7. Alejandro

Intermission

Act III

8. Just Dance

9. LoveGame

10. Telephone

Intermission

Act IV

11. Applause

12. Come to Mama

13. You and I

14. The Edge of Glory

15. Born This Way

Intermission

Act V

16.Bloody Mary

17. Dancin’ In Circles

18. Paparazzi

Act VI

19. Angel Down

20.Joanne

Act VII

21. Bad Romance

22.The Cure

Encore:

Million Reasons

What Lady Gaga hit are you looking forward to see be performed live?!