Here’s A Peek At Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour Set List

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour has officially made it’s stop in Cleveland!
The show starts at 7:30 tonight at Quicken Loans Arena.
Now, we’re not ~exactly~ certain what her Cleveland set list will look like, but, we can speculate, based on shows she’s already completed. Assuming acts coincides with outfit changes, it seems like we’re in for one heck of a show. Scroll down to see what to expect.
… but don’t be mad at us.
… because seriously, spoilers.
Act I
1. Diamond Heart
2. A-Yo
3. Poker Face
4. Perfect Illusion
Intermission
Act II
5. John Wayne
6. Scheiße
7. Alejandro
Intermission
Act III
8. Just Dance
9. LoveGame
10. Telephone
Intermission
Act IV
11. Applause
12. Come to Mama
13. You and I
14. The Edge of Glory
15. Born This Way
Intermission
Act V
16.Bloody Mary
17. Dancin’ In Circles
18. Paparazzi
Act VI
19. Angel Down
20.Joanne
Act VII
21. Bad Romance
22.The Cure
Encore:
Million Reasons
What Lady Gaga hit are you looking forward to see be performed live?!